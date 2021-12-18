‘Turkey and Qatar should lead the way in delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan,’ says one expert.

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, the international community must provide humanitarian aid to Afghans regardless of political motives.

The Turkish foreign minister said on Monday that Qatar’s and Turkey’s sensitivity in delivering humanitarian aid to Afghans should serve as an example to the rest of the world.

“The Afghan people require immediate humanitarian assistance.

Regardless of political motivations, the international community must provide this humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

In this regard, Qatar’s and Turkey’s sensitivity should set an example,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference in Doha with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Cavusoglu said Turkey has allocated funds that were transferred for humanitarian aid, stating that he is working in coordination with institutions in both countries to deliver additional humanitarian aid.

“The Turkish Maarif Foundation’s educational efforts are continuing.

“It keeps a lot of its schools open there, and ten of them are for girls,” he added.

According to him, the Turkish and Qatari Red Crescents are actively delivering aid to Afghans on the ground.

Cavusoglu praised Qatar’s efforts to achieve peace and an agreement in Afghanistan, adding that they also discussed how to keep Afghanistan’s airports open.

These issues must be carefully negotiated with the Taliban, he said, adding that Turkey’s cooperation with Qatar in various fields continues.

Cavusoglu also mentioned that Turkey and Qatar have “exceptional and excellent relations.”

* Gozde Bayar is the author of this piece.