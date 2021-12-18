Turkey and Qatar will take steps to improve relations, according to an envoy.

On Monday, Erdogan will travel to Doha to attend the 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

Qatar’s capital, Doha

The Qatari envoy in Ankara said on Sunday that the two countries will take additional steps to improve rapprochement and bilateral cooperation.

The 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, which took place in Doha on Tuesday, “will strengthen strategic relations between the two countries and push for new horizons,” according to Ambassador Mohammed bin Nasser Al Thani.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will co-chair the meeting.

“During the meeting, views on regional and international developments will be exchanged, as well as the signing of new agreements that will strengthen bilateral relations in various fields,” bin Nasser told Qatar’s state news agency QNA.

He claimed that Ankara and Doha have similar perspectives on the majority of regional and international issues.

Ankara and Doha have strong ties, especially since Saudi Arabia and others imposed a blockade on the Gulf nation in 2017.

In recent years, the military and economic ties between the two countries have been strengthened.

The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee took place in Ankara, Turkey, in 2020.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.