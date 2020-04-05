Turkey: Another father joins anti-YPG/PKK protest

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey

A father who has joined the ongoing protest against the YPG/PKK terror group in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakir on Thursday demanded the return of his son from the terror group.

Dozens of parents started the protest on Sept. 3, 2019, outside the offices of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

The protesters, camped outside the office of a Turkish opposition party in Diyarbakir province, are demanding that their children kidnapped by the YPG/PKK terrorists be returned.

Abdullah Demir is one of the parents who wants his son back from the YPG/PKK terror group.

According to the father, HDP and YPG/PKK deceived his son and forcefully recruited him in the terror group.

Demir said he saw his son in a propaganda video of the terrorist group. The father last saw his son five years ago.

“The terror group used my son at gunpoint for its smear campaign and black propaganda. The video aims to break the resistance of the families who protest the terror group,” he said.

He also claimed that the video is one of the tricks of HDP and YPG/PKK.

Stressing his motivation and hope, Demir said this kind of propagandas will never break his resistance and he will never give up protesting until he reaches his son.

Calling his son to surrender to the Turkish security forces, Demir urged the HDP not to make politics over the blood of the youth.

“The terror group kidnaps 10-year-old children and give them a gun. If there had been compassion in the HDP, it would have not made politics on the blood of the young people. They cause people to die at a young age,” he said.

Celik said he is determined to take my son back from them.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut in Ankara