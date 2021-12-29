Turkey apprehends a PKK terrorist suspect fleeing to Greece.

Turkey apprehends a PKK terrorist suspect who was attempting to flee to Greece.

According to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, a suspect was apprehended along the Turkish-Greek border.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday, three people were detained while attempting to flee to Greece via Turkey’s northwest border, including a PKKKCK terror suspect.

Turkish border troops were holding the suspects in the northwestern province of Edirne, according to the ministry.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.