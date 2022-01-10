Two FETO terror suspects were apprehended in Turkey while attempting to flee to Greece.

Two FETO terror suspects were apprehended in Turkey as they attempted to flee to Greece.

Two suspected Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members were apprehended in northwestern Turkiye on Monday as they attempted to flee to Greece, according to security sources.

According to the source, security forces stopped a car in the Kesan district of Edirne province and detained the suspects due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, who have only been identified by their initials MD and TY, are former police officers.

They were eventually remanded in custody by a local court.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, which resulted in the deaths of 251 people and the injuries of 2,734.

Ankara also accuses FETO of running a long-running infiltration campaign into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, in order to overthrow the government.