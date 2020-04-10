Turkey arrests 5 over links to terror attack

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey

At least five people were arrested over alleged links to Wednesday’s terror attack in southeastern Turkey, security sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, prosecutors in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir issued warrants for six suspects over the attack in Kulp district which claimed the lives of five villagers.

YPG/PKK terrorists planted a roadside bomb that exploded when a vehicle carrying forest workers passed through.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara