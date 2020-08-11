Turkey arrests 8 Iraqis over Daesh/ISIS ties

SAMSUN, Turkey

At least eight suspects have been arrested in Turkey’s Black Sea region for their links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said on Tuesday.

Police anti-terror and intelligence teams in the northern Samsun province launched simultaneous operations at various sites to nab the Iraqi national suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The raids were held in the province’s Ilkadim, Canik, Tekkekoy, and Atakum districts, it added.

Digital materials were also seized from their residences.

Following medical examinations, the suspects were taken to the police station.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara