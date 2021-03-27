Turkey beat Norway 3-0 in great start to WC quals

ANKARA

The Turkish national team maintained their impressive start to the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after hammering Norway 3-0 on Saturday.

Turkey’s Ozan Tufan gave the visitors a 1-0 early lead in the fourth minute at the La Rosaleda stadium in Spain’s Malaga.

Caglar Soyuncu doubled the lead with a header from a corner in the 28th minute and the first half ended 2-0.

Tufan scored his second goal with a superb long-range strike in the 59th minute to make the score 3-0.

In the 80th minute, the home side midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt was shown the red card following a serious foul play against Caner Erkin.

After starting the qualifiers with a 4-2 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday, Turkey secured their second win and collected six points in Group G so far.

In the other Group G games, the Netherlands beat Latvia 2-0, while Montenegro defeated Gibraltar 4-1.