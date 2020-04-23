Turkey boosts control in markets, streets before curfew amid COVID-19 concerns

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Xinhua) — Turkey beefed up controls in markets and streets across the country before a four-day curfew starts at midnight on Wednesday to curb the spread of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said in a written statement that over 52,000 security officials would inspect markets, bazaars, and bakeries to control if citizens and shop owners are following the rules taken as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

“Our teams will check if people are wearing masks and following the social distancing and social isolation rules,” the statement said, noting that there should be one person per 10 square meters inside each store, according to the regulation.

The inspections would also cover public transport and commercial taxis, it also noted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously said that the curve of COVID-19 in Turkey has begun flattening thanks to the timely measures, and the restrictions could be eased at the end of May.

On Monday, he had declared four days of lockdown in 31 provinces from April 23 to 26 to restrain the spread of the pandemic.

Turkey has so far recorded 95,591 confirmed cases and 2,259 deaths, according to the latest figures of the health ministry. Enditem