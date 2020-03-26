Turkey brings back over 2,000 students abroad amid COVID-19 outbreak: vice president

ANKARA, March 25 (Xinhua) — Turkey finalized the evacuation of 2,721 overseas students on early Wednesday after flights with concerned countries were suspended amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

The students had been stranded and wanted to return from Britain, Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Egypt and Cyprus which suspended flights to Turkey, Oktay tweeted.

The evacuees are undergoing quarantine for 14 days at dormitories in Samsun and Sakarya provinces of Turkey.

Turkey also arranged evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that 3,358 students would be brought back from seven countries after flight bans. The country has confirmed 1,872 COVID-19 cases, with 44 deaths by Tuesday.