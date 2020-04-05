Turkey brings hundreds more citizens back from abroad

ANKARA

Turkey continued to bring its citizens from abroad as part of coronavirus measures, repatriating nearly 600 people from Ukraine and Montenegro.

A total of 103 citizens, most of whom are students, were brought back to Turkey from Ukraine.

Also, 479 others were repatriated from Montenegro, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

The evacuees were referred to dormitories to be monitored for a total of two weeks.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 181 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe and United States.

The pandemic has killed nearly 64,000 people, and infected over 1.1 million, while more than 244,000 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.