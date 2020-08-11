Turkey calls for “acceptable formula” for Eastern Mediterranean disputes

ANKARA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday appealed for an “acceptable formula” for energy exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean which has been the center of tension over recent drilling activities.

“Let’s come together with all the countries in the Mediterranean. Let’s find a formula that is acceptable to everyone and protects everyone’s rights,” Erdogan told reports at a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

“We are always there and ready to resolve conflicts through dialogue and equity,” he said, noting Turkey will continue to implement its plans in the field and through diplomacy in the Mediterranean “until common sense prevails on this issue.”

His remarks came amid long-time overlapping claims between Greece and Turkey for hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey on Monday issued a new Navigation Telex (NAVTEX) for seismic surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean that will be conducted by its vessel Oruc Reis protected by the Turkish navy.

Turkey’s act came after Greece and Egypt signed a maritime border agreement last week after Turkey suspended its seismic survey plans in the Eastern Mediterranean amid ongoing talks with Greece.