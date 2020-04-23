Turkey captures top-ranking PKK/KCK terrorist

ANKARA

Turkey captured a top-ranking PKK/KCK terrorist who was seeking asylum in Sweden, security sources said Wednesday.

Resul Ozdemir, codenamed “Zibo,” was brought to Turkey through the cooperation of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Swedish authorities, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Ozdemir is a member of the Patriotic Revolutionary Youth Movement (YDG-H). He joined the terrorist organization in 2014.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar