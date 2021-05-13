Turkey celebrates Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr

ANKARA

Millions across Turkey on Thursday performed special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr amid protective measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The prayers were performed in accordance with social distancing and hygiene rules.

People went to the mosques within walking distance of their homes to perform the Eid prayer.

While disinfectants were placed at entrances, visitors wore masks and brought their own prayer mats.

The Eid sermon touched upon Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians, as well as warned the congregation to comply with COVID-19 measures and avoid visiting relatives during the holiday.

For the second year in a row, Turks are marking the holiday under the shadow of the pandemic.

Turkey began a 17-day lockdown on April 29 that will last until May 17. It will gradually ease lockdown restrictions as coronavirus cases and fatalities continue to ebb nationwide, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims usually reaffirm family and community bonds, visit relatives and home towns, and arrange holiday gatherings.