Turkey celebrates the arrival of the New Year with fireworks, light shows, and decorations.

Fireworks, light shows, and decorations ring in the New Year in Turkey.

With programs all over the country, Turks bid farewell to the year 2021.

ANKARA

As Turkey celebrated the end of 2021 and the start of 2022, crowds flocked to squares and entertainment centers across the country.

Many people gathered in Istanbul to celebrate the New Year.

Partygoers in the Besiktas district danced to popular songs and DJ performances.

Turks gathered to celebrate in Ortakoy, Taksim, and Bagdat squares, among others.

The scene in Istanbul was made even more appealing by fireworks launched from boats on the Bosporus.

Bodrum, a popular tourist destination, welcomed the New Year with fireworks and a light show in the city’s main squares.

New Year ornaments, such as images of pine trees, snowmen, deer, and gift packages, were placed on the streets, hotels, and avenues.

Palandoken, one of the world’s top ski resorts, also celebrated as tourists from all over the world, including Russia, Ukraine, and Iran, gathered to enjoy the resort’s programs.

Partygoers danced and partied in the snow despite the air temperature of -15 C (5 F).

Residents and visitors to Cappadocia, which is known for its fairy chimneys, hot air balloons, and historical ruins, celebrated the New Year by watching fireworks light up the sky around fairy chimneys in the Goreme and Uchisar districts.

Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists gathered in Cumhuriyet Square in western Izmir province to bid farewell to 2021.

Ali Murat Alhas contributed to this article.