Turkey commemorates the 17th anniversary of the Indonesian tsunami.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has sent Indonesia over (dollar)75 million in development aid.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia’s Aceh region in 2004 was commemorated by Turkey’s president on Sunday.

“Whenever Indonesia required assistance, we mobilized all available resources.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the “Global Aceh Diaspora” in a video message, saying, “We showed this stance once again in concrete terms, especially right after the tsunami disaster that occurred in 2004.”

Erdogan stated that the incident had saddened the Turkish nation and that an aid campaign had been organized for the tsunami-affected country.

He went on to say that the Turkish government aided the region, and that the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) quickly dispatched teams to the area to aid in the reconstruction.

He said he had the opportunity to observe the magnitude of the disaster in Banda Aceh, one of the worst-affected regions, when he visited Indonesia in 2005, shortly after the disaster.

“Turkey has sent Indonesia (dollar)75 million in development aid.

“As a condition of our brotherhood and mutual affection, I would like you to ensure that we will continue to support each other,” he stated.

He prayed for those who died as a result of the tsunami to have God’s mercy.

