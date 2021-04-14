Turkey condemns Dutch lawmaker’s anti-Islam tweet

ANKARA

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik reacted to an anti-Islam tweet posted by far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilder.

“They are enemies of humanity with a racist and fascist mind. That is why enmity against humanity lurks where there is hostility to Islam,” Celik said on Twitter.

“Enemies of Islam also hate migrants, poor people, needy people and foreigners,” he added, referring to anti-migrant and racist rhetoric of far-right extremist parties and groups.

Ali Erbas, the head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, condemned Wilders’ remarks as “unacceptable.”

“I invite the international community to a conscious struggle against the racist mentality that incites Islamophobia and targets social peace,” Erbas said.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned Wilder’s remarks.

“Heartless @geertwilderspvv is racist, fascist and extremist. Islam condemns all. Stop racism,” Turkey’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, tagging the Dutch lawmaker.

On Monday, Wilders, the chairman of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) in the Netherlands, shared a short videoclip on Twitter, attacking Islam and the Muslim month of Ramadan.

*Written and contributed by Ahmet Gencturk and Burak Bir in Ankara