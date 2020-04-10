Turkey confirms 4,117 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, April 8 (Xinhua) — Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday confirmed 4,117 new COVID-19 cases and 87 more deaths from the virus in Turkey.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey rose to 38,226, while the death toll surged to 812, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted a total of 24,900 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out so far to 247,768, he said.

The minister noted that 1,846 patients have recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, while 1,492 patients are being treated at the intensive care units and 995 others being intubated.

Turkey, the second hardest-hit country by the virus in the region, has witnessed a fast rise in the number of confirmed cases of infections since March 11, when it reported the first COVID-19 case.