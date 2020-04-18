Turkey confirms 4,353 new COVID-19 cases, 78,546 in total

ANKARA, April 17 (Xinhua) — Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday confirmed 4,353 new COVID-19 cases and 126 more deaths in Turkey.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to 78,546 while the death toll surged to 1,769, Koca said at a press conference.

Turkey conducted 40,270 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 558,413, he added.

In addition, 8,631 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 1,845 are being treated at intensive care units and 1,014 intubated, the minister noted.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.