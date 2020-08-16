Turkey could join France on UK’s quarantine list putting holidays in doubt after new coronavirus spike

THERE are fears Turkey could be the next country to be added to the UK’s holiday quarantine list as Covid-19 cases in the country rise.

The country had its highest daily number of cases since June, with 1,256 positive tests and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

Currently, Turkey’s air bridge with the UK has not been affected, meaning at the moment Brits can holiday in Turkey without needing to isolate for 14 days.

Turkey has seen cases steadily rise in recent weeks and it now has 278,117 positive tests and 5,955 deaths.

There are currently 18.5 infections per 100,000 people, a rise on the 15.8 recorded last month.

While UK travel is allowed, the country has its own entry requirements for British tourists.

All arrivals must have health checks, including temperature checks, at the airport, while anyone with coronavirus symptoms must have a PCR test.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will be forced to quarantine at a location determined by the Ministry of Health or at a private hospital at your own expense.

Turkey has also warned that any hotels which don’t follow the strict new safety guidelines will be closed at short notice.

This comes as thousands of Brits head home from France to beat the quarantine deadline.

Holidaymakers attempted a mad dash home in a bid to avoid the two-week enforced quarantine that came in from 4am.

Thousands of Brits evacuated amid a spike in coronavirus cases across holiday spots.

Terrified kids were worried they could miss the start of school after months stuck at home due to lockdown.

Pupils who failed to return to the UK in time will still be in isolation when the majority of schools go back on September 2.

One family even drove 12 hours across France in a bid to make one of the final Eurostar journeys before quarantine rules changed.

Adding to the chaos, British Airways hiked flight prices and Eurostar demand soared – sparking chaos at airports and terminals.

P&O Ferries also reported a surge in interest with more than 8,000 searches for tickets this morning.

But travellers were warned not to rush to ports and terminals – amid fears they could be turned away.

As BA flight prices rocketed to £770, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle warned all shuttles were fully booked until today.