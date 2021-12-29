Turkey criticizes Greece’s illegal retaliation policy as well as the EU’s inaction.

Turkey criticizes Greece’s illegal pushback policy as well as the EU’s inaction.

According to a spokesperson for the Justice and Development (AK) party, pushbacks are the main cause of the recent increase in migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea.

Turkey denounced Greece’s illegal pushback policy and the EU’s indifference to the situation on Wednesday.

The main reason for the recent increase in migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea, according to Omer Celik, a spokesperson for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, is Greece’s illegal pushback of migrants.

He accused European countries of being unconcerned about it.

“Migrants changed their route to a more dangerous and longer Italian route due to Greece’s persistent pushback policy, which is facilitated by the EU’s Frontex (border and coast guard agency),” he told reporters after the party’s executive board meeting in Ankara.

Turkey and human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of deporting asylum seekers, claiming that it violates humanitarian values and international law by putting the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children, in danger.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are high.

In response to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Celik stated that peace and stability in the Black Sea are very important to Turkey.

“We hope that a ground will be established that will protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity while also addressing NATO and Russian concerns,” he said.

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops.

NATO allies are concerned that Russia is planning a new military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

The United States and its European allies accuse Russia of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by supporting separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions with military assistance.

Normalization between Turkey and Armenia

Concerning the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia, Celik stated that Turkey’s special envoy Serdar Kilic will meet with his Armenian counterpart soon to discuss the matter.

Turkey and Armenia would resume charter flights as one of the steps in the process if things went well with the normalization of relations, which Azerbaijan has agreed to and supported, he said.

“We hope Armenia abandons expansionist policies and becomes a part of the mechanism that contributes to southern Caucasus stability,” Celik said.

Kilic, a former US ambassador, was appointed as Turkey’s special envoy to Armenia on March 15 to discuss steps toward normalization.

