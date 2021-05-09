Turkey ‘deeply saddened’ over deadly blast at Kabul school

ANKARA

Turkey expressed sorrow for deadly blasts targeting a school in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to receive the news that the detonation of an explosives-laden vehicle in a terrorist act during the time of Iftar at the entrance of a school in the Dast-i Barci district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has today (May 8) claimed the lives of at least 30 civilians, including students, and left over 50 people injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It “strongly condemned this inhumane terrorist attack on the blessed Laylat-al Qadr, condemn its perpetrators and hope that they will be brought to justice.”

Turkey wished “Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack, speedy recovery to the injured and extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Afghanistan.”

At least 30 people, mostly schoolgirls, were killed and 52 people injured in three back-to-back blasts that targeted a school in Kabul.

The explosions occurred as students were leaving for home at around 4.30 p.m. (1200GMT) and most of the victims are young girls, Dr. Mir Wais, spokesperson for the ministry, told Anadolu Agency.

The Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School is located in an area of Kabul with a large population of the minority Shia Hazara community, which has been targeted with multiple attacks over the years.

Videos circulating on social media showed utter carnage at the site as young schoolgirls splattered with blood can be seen screaming for help.

The Taliban have denied involvement in the attack and no other group has come forward to claim responsibility.