Turkey delivers medical supplies to Iran amid COVID-19

TEHRAN

Turkey has delivered medical supplies and medicines to Iran amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Medical aid sent by the Turkish Health Ministry and Iranians living in Turkey has reached the country’s capital Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday in a statement.

Although the U.S. has not directly imposed sanctions on Iran’s healthcare sector, sanctions on Iran’s banking sector and a lack of business with foreign companies that fear they will be included on U.S. sanctions lists if they cooperate with or help Iran make it difficult for Iran to import medical supplies and medicines.

So far, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, some European countries and Japan have sent supplies to Iran.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 531,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 24,000 and more than 122,000 recoveries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur