Turkey denounces the ‘heinous’ attacks in Nigeria’s northwest.

The attacks on six communities in Zamfara State have saddened Ankara, according to the Foreign Ministry.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey condemned the “heinous” attacks in northern Nigeria on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that over a hundred civilians were killed in several attacks in Zamfara State,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families as well as Nigeria’s friendly and brotherly people and government,” the statement continued.

Hundreds of gunmen on motorcycles attacked six communities in Zamfara State on Friday, killing a large number of civilians, including women.

Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji Rafin Gero, Tungar Isa, and Barayar Zaki are among the communities affected in the Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas.