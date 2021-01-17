Turkey detains 220 suspects in operation against fuel-related tax evasion

ANKARA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Turkish police Saturday detained 220 suspects across 50 cities as part of the country’s biggest operation in its history against fuel-related tax evasion.

Turkey’s interior ministry said the security forces carried on searches at 242 points, including 170 fuel stations and 23 fuel distribution companies, one station technical support firm, two automation software firms, and an affiliated branch.

The suspects deleted at least 608 million liters of fuel from ledgers of gas stations by tampering in the automation control systems, said the written statement.

They financially damaged the government, allegedly causing a 15 billion Turkish lira (over 2 billion U.S. dollars) loss of tax over five years. Enditem