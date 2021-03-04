Turkey detains 56 for alleged links to 2016 coup attempt

ANKARA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Turkish police detained at least 56 people allegedly linked to a group that is blamed by the Turkish government for the failed coup in 2016, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 82 suspects targeting the group’s members in Land Forces Command and Gendarmerie Command, along with financial operatives.

The suspects were contacted by the group members via payphone and fixed lines, the agency reported.

U.S.-based cleric Fetullah Gulen is accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, in which 250 people were killed.

The Turkish government launched a massive crackdown on Gulen’s supporters in Turkey after the coup attempt and issued arrest warrants for suspects abroad.

Washington is reluctant to extradite the self-exiled cleric, saying that Ankara has not presented sufficient evidence against him. Enditem