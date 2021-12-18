Turkey eliminates the PKK terror group’s so-called area commander.

Turkey kills the PKK terror group’s ostensibly local commander.

According to the Interior Ministry, Ferhat Tunc is being hunted in Sanliurfa’s southeastern province.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkish security forces “neutralized” a PKK terror group’s “area commander,” the country’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

Suleyman Soylu announced on Twitter that Ferhat Tunc, code-named Rubar, had been neutralized in a joint intelligence, aviation, and special forces operation.

During the operation in Hacilar village, Bozova district, southeastern Sanliurfa province, one pistol, two hand grenades, one thermal goggle, and some organizational documents were recovered from the suspect, according to the Interior Ministry.

In statements, Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.