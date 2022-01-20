‘Turkey-EU economic relations are a critical pillar in relations.’

According to the Head of the EU Delegation to Ankara, the Customs Union, as well as its possible modernization, has significant economic and trade potential for the EU and Turkey.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The EU is Turkiye’s largest trading partner, according to the bloc’s top diplomat in Ankara, who added that economic ties with the country are a crucial part of relations.

Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, speaking to a group of journalists from the Turkiye Diplomatic Correspondents Association, praised economic ties with Ankara and expressed hope for a “favorable environment” to maintain and expand cooperation.

Meyer-Landrut said Turkiye’s exports to the EU have exceeded €70 billion ((dollar)79 billion), making it the bloc’s “largest trading partner,” citing preliminary figures from last year.

Bilateral trade has more than quadrupled in the last 25 years, according to the head of the EU Delegation to Turkiye, who also stated that “high-level dialogues” on a variety of issues will continue in the coming year.

“We all agree that the Customs Union and its potential modernization has an important potential for the EU-Turkey economic and trade relations,” Ambassador Meyer-Landrut said of the issue of updating the Customs Union between Turkey and the EU.

Technical talks on the Customs Union are also ongoing, according to the EU envoy, who also stated that Turkiye and the EU are “now working on the elements of a positive agenda,” which include “a number of things that were possible, on which engagement is increasing, and where cooperation is growing.”

Meyer-Landrut recalled the EU and European Council’s “strategic interest in a stable and secure environment in the eastern Mediterranean and the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey” in relation to bilateral relations between Turkey and the EU.

During the past year, he also mentioned “the resumption of political high-level meetings” and “high-level dialogues on climate migration, security, and public health.”

“We then saw the EU make a second decision, allocating an additional €3 billion to support refugees and host communities in Turkey over the next few years.”

This extra three billion brings the total to three plus three plus three.

As a result, we’re approaching 10 (billion euros),” he added.

He also stated that the first billion pledged by the end of 2021 will be used to address “basic needs, education, migration, and border security.”

