Turkey: Explosives, weapons seized from PKK shelters

Turkish security forces have seized explosives, arms and ammunition belonging to PKK terrorist organization in the country’s southeast, the local governor’s office said on Monday.

The provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in the city center of Bitlis province on March 8, the office said in a statement.

In the operation, security forces raided two shelters belonging to PKK terrorist organization and seized explosives, weapons, Kalashnikov ammunition, and documents related to the terror group.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.