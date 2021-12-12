Turkey expresses its condolences to Italy following the gas explosion.

Turkey expresses its condolences to Italy in the wake of the gas explosion.

The country also wishes those injured in the ‘terrible incident’ a speedy recovery, according to the Foreign Ministry.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkey expressed its condolences to the people and government of Italy on Sunday after a gas explosion caused several houses in a Sicilian town to collapse overnight.

“It has been learned with sadness that several buildings in the town of Ravanusa on the Italian island of Sicily collapsed or were damaged due to a natural gas explosion, and that search and rescue efforts are continuing,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We express our condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in this tragic incident, our best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured, and our condolences to the friendly and allied Italian Government and people,” the statement continued.

At least three people are dead and six are still missing, according to Italian media, after four homes collapsed and another three were damaged in the explosion, which was thought to be caused by a gas leak.