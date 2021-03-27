Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision

ANKARA

Turkey on Friday expressed condolences to Egypt over Friday’s deadly train collision.

“We have received the news with deep sorrow that at least 30 people lost their lives and many were injured in a train collision today in Sohag province, Tahta district of Egypt,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Extending condolences “to the friendly and brotherly people of Egypt as well as the families of the deceased,” the statement further wished “Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the collision and a swift recovery to the injured.”

On Twitter, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay also expressed “deep sorrow” over the incident and wished a “swift recovery to the injured.”

Also on Twitter, Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, extended condolences and wished the wounded a quick recovery.

At least 32 people were killed and 108 injured in Friday’s collision between two passenger trains, said Egypt’s Health Ministry.

The crash took place near the Al-Ibrahimiyya area in the Sohag Governorate, according to government-affiliated daily Akhbar al-Youm.

The accident was caused when emergency brakes on one of the train’s wagons were pulled by persons unknown, according to initial findings.