Turkey: Former COVID-19 patients donating immune plasma

ISTANBUL

Patients who have recovered from the coronavirus have been mobilizing to donate immune plasma to help others with treatment, according Friday to the head the Turkish Red Crescent.

Dr. Kerem Kinik said more than 800 immune plasma components were made available to the ministry of health and university hospitals.

“Our teams have now contacted 3,000 healed citizens, and 1,150 of them were eligible for this immune plasma donation, 500 of these donated immune plasma,” said Kinik. “Currently, 3,500 specialists have came together.”

Immune plasma is currently known to be the strongest weapon against the virus, he said, and very few citizens out of 3,000 refused to donate plasma.

Blood donations are in need

Kinik emphasized that due to the period of isolation blood donation have been decreasing along with stocks of blood.

“In particular, we request our regular blood donors to make their donations from apheresis and platelet donors during this period,” he said, noting donors can show appointment text messages to security officials and go to Red Crescent centers to donate blood.

*Writing by Dilara Hamit