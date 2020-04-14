Turkey: Galatasaray replacement chairman finishes quarantine

ANKARA

Replacement chairman of Turkish football club Galatasaray, Yusuf Gunay, finished his 15-day necessary quarantine in your home Tuesday after being released from a healthcare facility following a favorable test for COVID-19 in late March.

“Fortunately, I beat the virus, my health and wellness problem is excellent. I wish all people a rapid healing,” 55-year-old Gunay said in a video clip message on Twitter. “My suggestions is that individuals who have actually contracted the infection, don’t worry and they ought to trust the wellness care service providers and also doctors.”

The casualty in Turkey from the coronavirus stands at 1,296 with 61,049 identified cases.

Greater than 1.94 million COVID-19 situations have been reported in 185 countries as well as regions given that the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December.

At the very least 121,700 individuals have passed away and also even more than 465,000 people have actually recuperated, according to numbers put together by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.