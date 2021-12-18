Turkey has administered over 121.2 million coronavirus vaccine shots to date.

To date, Turkey has administered over 121.2 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to official figures updated on Wednesday, Turkey has administered over 121.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January.

According to the most recent Health Ministry data, over 56.44 million people have received their first vaccine dose, and over 50.78 million have been fully vaccinated.

More than 12.48 million people in Turkey have received their third booster shots.

Over the course of the day, the ministry recorded 20,874 coronavirus infections, 192 deaths, and 29,883 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 356,254 virus tests have been performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.27 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 267.41 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.