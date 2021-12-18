Turkey has asked the Council of Europe not to interfere with its independent judiciary in the Kavala case.

The Foreign Ministry has asked the Council of Europe to refrain from taking any “further steps” in the ongoing case of Osman Kavala.

Turkey urged the Council of Europe not to interfere in Turkey’s independent judiciary in the case of Osman Kavala on Thursday.

“In accordance with the principle of respect for pending judicial proceedings, we urge the Council of Europe to refrain from taking any further steps (on the Kavala case), which would imply interference in the independent judiciary,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers said it would refer the issue of whether Turkey had carried out a previous ECHR ruling on Kavala to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

“Everyone, including the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, should respect and trust legal proceedings conducted by independent and impartial courts,” the ministry stated.

It stated that Turkey is “aware of its responsibilities arising from the European Convention on Human Rights” as a founding member of the Council of Europe, and that the country has so far carried out 3,674 of the court’s judgments, including 128 this year.

“A large number of cases are currently on the agenda of the Committee of Ministers, which oversees the execution of European Court of Human Rights judgments.

We believe it is inconsistent to keep the Kavala judgment on the agenda on a regular basis when there are older judgments on a variety of issues that have yet to be implemented by other states,” the ministry stated.

It also stated that taking action against specific countries “based on political considerations rather than legal and equitable criteria” damages the Council of Europe’s reputation.

“If the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe wishes to maintain the effectiveness of the human rights system, it must abandon its biased and selective approach and address the implementation of ECtHR judgments in an impartial manner with regard to all member States,” the statement said.

Kavala was charged in connection with the Gezi Park protests in Istanbul in 2013, which began as a small group of protests but quickly escalated into nationwide riots that killed eight protesters and a police officer.

In February 2020, he was acquitted of all charges, but the verdict was overturned in January by an appeals court.

In March, he was remanded in custody on spying charges after being accused of participating in the failed 2016 coup in Turkey orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).