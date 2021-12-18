Turkey has asked the Council of Europe not to interfere with its independent judiciary in the Kavala case.

Turkey has urged the Council of Europe not to interfere with its independent judiciary in the case of Kavala.

The Foreign Ministry has asked the Council of Europe to refrain from taking any “further steps” in the ongoing case of Osman Kavala.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey urged the Council of Europe not to interfere with the country’s independent judiciary in the case of Osman Kavala on Thursday.

“We call on the Council of Europe to refrain from taking further steps (on the Kavala case) that would imply interference in the independent judiciary,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers announced that the issue of whether Turkey had carried out a previous ECHR ruling on Kavala would be referred to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

“Everyone, including the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, should respect and have faith in legal proceedings conducted by independent and impartial courts,” the ministry stated.

It stated that Turkey, as a founding member of the Council of Europe, is “aware of its responsibilities arising from the European Convention on Human Rights,” and that the country has carried out 3,674 of the court’s judgments to date, including 128 this year.

“A large number of cases are currently on the agenda of the Committee of Ministers, which oversees the implementation of European Court of Human Rights judgments.

We believe it is an inconsistency to keep the Kavala judgment on the agenda on a regular basis when there are older judgments on a variety of issues that have yet to be implemented by other states,” the ministry stated.

It also stated that taking action against specific countries “based on political considerations rather than legal and equitable criteria” damages the Council of Europe’s reputation.

“If the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe wishes to maintain the effectiveness of the human rights system, it must abandon its biased and selective approach and address the implementation of ECtHR judgments in a fair and impartial manner with regard to all member States,” the statement said.

Kavala was charged in connection with the Gezi Park protests in Istanbul in 2013, which began as a small number of protests but quickly escalated into nationwide riots that killed eight protesters and one police officer.

In February 2020, he was acquitted of all charges, but the verdict was overturned in January by an appeals court.

In March, he was remanded in custody on charges of spying after being accused of involvement in the failed 2016 coup in Turkey orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).