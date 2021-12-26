‘Turkey has been the hardest hit by disinformation campaigns.’

‘Disinformation campaigns have wreaked havoc on Turkey.’

According to Turkey’s communications director, the country is ranked first in the world when it comes to fake news exposure.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to Turkey’s communications director, the country has been hit the hardest by the global disinformation problem.

Fahrettin Altun, speaking at the joint opening meeting of the Strategic Communication and Fight Against Disinformation workshops, said that Turkey is the target of international disinformation campaigns.

According to Altun, Turkey is the country that has been hit the hardest by the global disinformation problem, citing a 2018 study by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Turkey has undergone a transformation that is beneficial to the Turkish nation and its national interests, he said, adding that there is a strong international alliance working to undermine Turkey’s gains through disinformation.

Altun said that all of those tools are used to “create the possibility of foreign intervention” in modern democracies, noting that disinformation is primarily used to create social chaos, political instability, and economic crisis.

Terrorist organizations, foreign states, sub-state actors, multinational corporations, and international non-governmental organizations, he claims, are all waging disinformation campaigns against Turkey.

He stressed that disinformation politics is a process that leads to ghettoization and polarization in the social, political, and cultural spheres, and that it is a factor that undermines social structure, national unity, and integrity.

Preventing disinformation is a “national duty,” according to Altun.

