Turkey has detained five Daesh ISIS terrorists.

KAYSERI (Turkish)

Turkish security forces apprehended at least five DaeshISIS terror suspects ahead of the New Year holiday, according to security sources.

In the central Kayseri province, anti-terrorist teams launched operations against suspected terrorists who had entered the country illegally and were suspected of carrying out terrorist acts in Syria and Iraq.

The five suspects, all Syrian and Iraqi nationals, were apprehended in separate operations at different locations, according to the sources.

Turkey was one of the first countries to designate DaeshISIS as a terrorist group.

Since then, the terror group has launched several attacks on the country.

There have been at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In order to prevent further attacks, Turkey retaliated by launching anti-terror operations both at home and abroad.

This was written by Merve Aydogan.