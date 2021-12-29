Turkey has launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the province of Batman.

Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in the province of Batman.

Operation Eren Winter-14 in southeastern Turkey will involve 620 security personnel, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that Turkish forces have begun a new anti-terrorism operation in the southeastern Batman province.

According to the ministry, Operation Eren Winter-14 (Gomuk) Martyr Gendarmerie Chief Petty Officer Suleyman Gur will involve 620 security personnel and 44 gendarmerie teams.

The latest operation is part of a larger effort to find and kill PKK terrorists hiding in the area.

The Eren Winter Operations, which are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, are continuing to succeed thanks to the public’s support, according to the statement.

Turkey launched Operation Eren this year, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy who was killed by the terrorist group in August.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, over the course of its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.