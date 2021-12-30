Turkey has seized over 7,462 liters of bootleg alcohol.

Turkey has seized 7,462 liters of bootleg alcohol.

At least 81 people have been arrested for allegedly distilling and selling illegal alcohol.

Turkish security forces seized 7,462 liters of bootleg alcohol across the country on Thursday.

At least 6,963 liters of bootleg alcohol and 245 liters of ethyl alcohol were confiscated in 132 different addresses across the province by police teams in the northwestern province of Tekirdag.

Provincial gendarmerie teams seized 245 liters of counterfeit alcohol, as well as equipment used in the distillation and bottling of the alcohol, in Gaziantep, Turkey’s southeastern province.

Police also seized 254 liters of bootleg alcohol in the Ipekyolu and Edremit districts of the eastern province of Van.

At least 81 people have been arrested in the provinces of Tekirdag and Gaziantep for allegedly distilling and selling illegal alcohol.

Bootleg alcohol is made by substituting methyl alcohol for ethyl alcohol, which can lead to serious health problems and even death in some cases.