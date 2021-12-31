Turkey has sent 21 truckloads of humanitarian supplies to Syria’s northwest provinces.

Turkey has sent humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern provinces in 21 truckloads.

Aid will be delivered to the zone of Operation Peace Spring.

SANLIURFA, TURKEY (Reuters) –

With the help of international aid organizations and Kuwaiti philanthropists, Turkey sent 21 truckloads of humanitarian aid from Sanliurfa province to its Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, according to the governor’s office.

According to the statement, Turkey continues to send aid to the zone as well as the Syrian districts of Tal Abyad and Rasulayn, which were recently cleared of PKKYPG terrorists.

The province’s Deputy Governor Abdullah Abid Oztoprak said Turkey will continue to stand by the oppressed and victims during a ceremony marking the delivery of aid with the support of international aid organizations Ataa and Al Rahme, as well as Kuwaiti philanthropists.

“We have seen firsthand how our Kuwaiti brothers and sisters have always stepped up to help those in need in Syria.”

“They’ve been on their side since the beginning,” he said.

Representatives from the Ataa and Al Rahme organizations also expressed gratitude to Turkey for the ease with which the philanthropists delivered their donations to Syrians.

Stoves, firewood, blankets, diapers, and cleaning supplies, as well as children’s food, flour, oil, sugar, and pulses, are among the basic food supplies sent to Syria’s needy.

Since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters, Syria has been engulfed in civil war.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have died and over ten million have been displaced.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations that Ankara has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is an offshoot of the PKK that operates in Syria.

Merve Berker contributed to this piece.