‘Turkey has sent medical aid to 150 countries’: President

ANKARA

Turkey has sent medical aid to over 150 countries and six international organizations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

“The value of our health investments is better noticed now in the pandemic process,” said Erdogan, speaking at the opening ceremony of health and research centers in Kocaeli University, in Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province.

Turkey has brought over 90,000 Turkish citizens from abroad back to the country by land, air, and sea in this difficult process, he added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey’s fight against the pandemic is continuing, and that normalization should not mean an end to this fight.