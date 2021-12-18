Turkey has successfully combated soil erosion, according to the country’s environment minister.

According to Turkey’s environment minister, the country has successfully combated soil erosion.

Efforts to combat the negative effects of climate change, such as soil erosion, will intensify even more, according to Murat Kurum.

Turkey has made significant progress in its fight against soil erosion, according to the environment minister on World Soil Day on Sunday.

Murat Kurum said in a statement that Turkey’s efforts resulted in a reduction in soil erosion from 500 million tons per year in the 1970s to 140 million tons per year now.

We want to get it down to 130 million tons per year by 2023, he said.

Kurum stated that his country recently ratified the Paris Agreement in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053 and to be a global leader in green development.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 countries at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 21) in Paris on December 12, 2015.

Its goal is to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

He stated that soil is the source of life for all living things, and that Turkey’s efforts to combat the negative effects of climate change and erosion will be stepped up and diversified.

“Our essence is soil, which we vow to safeguard.”

Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Ministry was recently renamed the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry, reaffirming the government’s commitment to resolving the climate crisis and prioritizing the green development revolution.

On December 1st, World Soil Day is commemorated.

Every year on May 5th, we raise awareness about the importance of healthy soil and advocate for the long-term management of soil resources.