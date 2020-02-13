Turkey hunts 28 suspects over failed coup

ISTANBUL, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for 28 suspects over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Police launched simultaneous operations in four provinces across the country, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, said the report.

So far, 14 people have been detained in operations, Anadolu added.

The suspects allegedly contacted the network headed by U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen via an encrypted mobile phone application, the agency noted.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for being behind the failed coup in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.

Fahrettin Altun, communication director of the Turkish presidency, on Tuesday said that Turkey’s struggle against the network would continue until it is completely eliminated.