Turkey: Industrial production forecast to raise for Feb

Turkey’s unadjusted industrial production index is expected to increase by 7.9% for February, economists said on Thursday.

The 10 experts surveyed by Anadolu Agency predicted an increase compared to the same month of 2019.

The unadjusted industrial production index in February’s survey ranged between 5.2% and 10.5% — an average of a 7.9 percent increase.

Meanwhile, in February, economists estimated the calendar-adjusted industrial production index will increase 7.1% on an annual basis.

The unadjusted industrial production index was up 7.8% year-on-year in January 2020.

The term “calendar-adjusted” is used to refer to data where calendar and holiday-originated effects are removed.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to release official inflation figures next Monday.

*Writing by Gokhan Ergocun