Turkey, Iran pledge to boost relations in upcoming period

ISTANBUL, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Turkey and Iran pledged on Friday to boost their trade relations in a wide range of fields in the upcoming period.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held a joint press conference in Istanbul after having a meeting behind closed doors.

Cavusoglu said the decline in bilateral trade between the two countries, triggered by the pandemic conditions, should be reversed.

He said a joint commission would soon start working to improve the trade volume in the upcoming period, noting that the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Meeting will be held in Iran, in addition to a series of mutual bilateral visits.

For his part, Zarif said they addressed the cooperation opportunities in transit, trade, and energy in their meeting.

“Our main goal was to solve the problems of companies working in the two countries mutually,” the Iranian minister said, adding that Iran attributes great importance to the presence of Turkish companies in his country.

Meanwhile, Cavusoglu urged the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden to return to the nuclear deal and lift the sanctions imposed on Iran.

“I hope the Biden administration will return to the agreement, and so the sanctions on brotherly Iran will be lifted,” Cavusoglu added.

The deal was agreed in 2015 between the world powers and Iran to curb Iran’s nuclear activities, but it was abandoned in 2018 by former U.S. President Donald Trump, and the sanctions were re-imposed on Tehran. Enditem