Turkey is making progress toward its goal of becoming a global tech powerhouse by 2021.

Turkey is making progress toward becoming a global tech powerhouse by 2021.

Turkey is involved in a number of technology projects, ranging from satellites to aircraft and electric vehicles.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

In 2021, Turkey continued to work on a number of significant technology, defense, and aviation projects, ranging from indigenous cars to new communication satellites and cutting-edge defense products.

After a difficult year in 2020, when events were postponed or organized virtually due to coronavirus pandemic measures such as lockdowns and travel bans, 2021 saw major events with large attendance.

Records and goods

Following successful operations in Northern Syria and the Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh) region, Turkish defense products became more popular.

With its 240-millimeter (9.5-inch) diameter, Turkey’s first medium-range missile engine set a world record in April, producing 1,342 newtons of thrust.

The TEI-TJ300 engine, developed by TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) with the support of TUBITAK, will be capable of being used in aerial, naval, and land defense systems.

The country successfully tested its first 1,500-hp locally-made tank engine, Batu, for various tanks in May.

Saka, a micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a 3-axis gimbal developed for exploration and surveillance purposes and weighing around 600 grams (1.3 pounds), was successfully tested by ASELSAN in May.

In July, Turkey’s Bayraktar Akinci combat drone, developed by UAV manufacturer Baykar, set a new national record by flying at an altitude of 38,039 feet for 25 hours and 46 minutes.

Turkey’s HISAR A(plus) air defense missile system was delivered with all of its components in July, and the HISAR O(plus) system entered mass production.

HISAR missiles were developed to protect military bases, ports, facilities, and troops from air-based threats as the country’s first indigenous air defense system.

In 2021, the country’s ongoing aviation projects made significant progress.

The Hurjet project, an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft developed by Turkish Aerospace Inc (TAI), was set to make its first flight in late 2022.

Hurjet and Atak-2 helicopter gunships are scheduled to fly in 2023, along with the TF-X warcraft.

Cakil, the country’s first indigenously produced microprocessor, was launched in August.

In September, Baykar unveiled its newly designed vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV.

A landing track is not required for the new UAV.

Short summary of Infosurhoy