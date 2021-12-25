‘Turkey is now closer than ever to being among the world’s top ten economies.’

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Saturday, Turkey’s president stated that the country wants to continue to grow through investment, employment, production, and exports, as well as a current account surplus.

“All we want is for our country to keep growing through investment, employment, production, exports, and current account surplus, and to achieve our goals as quickly as possible,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of multiple facilities in Gaziantep province’s southeastern region.

“We are closer than ever to our goal of making Turkey one of the world’s top ten economies,” Erdogan said.

“With its potential and industry, Gaziantep is one of our cities benefiting the most from this development thrust,” said the president, noting that they have established the infrastructure of a great and powerful Turkey across 81 cities.

Over the last 19 years, we’ve invested 45 billion Turkish liras (over (dollar)4.2 billion) in Gaziantep.”