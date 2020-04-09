Turkey is said to be tracking citizens via mobile phones to enforce quarantines

ISTANBUL, April 8 (Reuters). Turkey will monitor the cell phones of those diagnosed with the new corona virus to ensure that they do not break the quarantine. This is the latest measure to contain an outbreak that has increased over the past month.

Turkey will start tracking down citizens, sending them a message, and calling them every time they leave their homes, the Presidency’s Communications Directorate said.

You will be asked to return home and the police will punish those who continue to violate the quarantine rules. Turkish law allows the processing of personal data without consent for “extraordinary goals”.

Since the first confirmation on March 11, coronavirus cases in Turkey have increased to more than 34,000, with 725 deaths on Tuesday.

Ankara has taken strict measures to limit social contact, quarantine some cities, ban mass prayers, close schools, bars and restaurants, and limit travel between cities.

President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly urged citizens to quarantine, but has stopped issuing a comprehensive home stay order.

China, Singapore, South Korea and other countries have asked residents to use apps and other technologies to track quarantine compliance. However, data protection activists argue that such measures can endanger individual freedoms.

The European Union is developing common rules for the use of mobile apps to track the spread of the virus, to make better use of the technology and to address data protection concerns.

The directorate said the Turkish government will ensure that the personal information collected is not used for any other purpose. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Jonathan Spicer, William Maclean)