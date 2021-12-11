Turkey is the first country to report cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.

According to the minister of health, infected people have very mild symptoms and do not need to be hospitalized.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The first six cases of the new coronavirus variant omicron were reported in Turkey on Saturday.

During budget talks in parliament, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed the cases, saying they have been reported in Istanbul and western Izmir province.

“They’re outpatients with no problems and very mild symptoms,” he said, adding that the infected people haven’t been admitted to the hospital.

Koca did not elaborate on how they discovered the omicron variant.

Scientists from South Africa announced on November 1st that they had discovered a new type of bacteria

24 the discovery of a new variant with multiple mutations.

The omicron variant has been detected in 57 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared it a “variant of concern.” More countries have reported omicron cases since then.